Russia deploys strategic nuclear-capable strategic Tu-22M3 bombers to Crimea

It was a response to the US deploying its missile system to Romania

In a tit for tat move, the Russian Federation decided to deploy nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bombers to the Crimean peninsula, after the U.S. installed its missile defense systems in Romania, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian lawmaker as saying on Monday.

Russia plans to station the bombers at the Gvardeyskoye airbase in Crimea, Viktor Bondarev, head of the upper house of parliament’s defense and security committee, was quoted as saying.

Crimea became a part of Russia in 2014, and President Vladimir Putin flew into the Black Sea peninsula on Monday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the annexation.

