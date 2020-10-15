Russia: Greece has every right to extend territorial waters to 12 nautical miles

The statement comes at a crucial juncture as Turkey is continuing its provocations

Posting on its official Twitter account, the Russian Embassy in Athens reiterates its firm support for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982), noting the sovereign right of states to territorial waters of up to 12 nautical miles.

“This also applies to the Mediterranean,” the statement made clear. Russia’s position is particularly significant at a time when Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean with the Oruc Reis research vessel escalating.

The post of the Russian Embassy specifically states:

“Russia’s position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council is the position of authority. We consider the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea the “cornerstone” of the international maritime regime. The Convention explicitly provides for the sovereign right of all States for territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles and sets out the principles and methods for delimiting the EEZ. This also applies to the Mediterranean.

