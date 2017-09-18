Russia launces Iskander-M missiles in test drill

Russia’s Iskander-M system has carried out a successful test-launch of its advanced missile at maxim range as part of the Zapad 2017 military exercises, the defense ministry said.

The Russia-Belarus drills are “nothing out of the ordinary,” Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chief of the Russian Federal Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said last week.

“We are working out cooperation with our Belarusian allies in the regular mode as no army can exist without training, mobilization and battle readiness checks,” Dzhabarov said, as cited by Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

“Americans constantly conduct exercises in the Japanese and East China Seas, but they don’t attack North Korea or China,” he added.

Moscow maintains that the drills are “purely defensive,” saying that the scenarios focus on extremist groups penetrating Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad region.

