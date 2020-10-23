Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to be in Athens on Monday, October 26th

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in Athens on Monday, where he will meet with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at 12 noon.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the discussions will focus on issues of bilateral interest, with emphasis on economic and energy cooperation, as well as issues of regional and international interest, focusing on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, Cyprus, and EU-Russia relations, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The two Foreign Ministers will sign a “Joint Memorandum for the conduct of the year of Greek-Russian history in 2021”.

Statements to the press will follow at around 13:30.

