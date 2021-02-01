Russian Sukhoi does low pass by US warship (video)

The USS Donald Cook was doing a routine operation in the Black Sea in international waters

A video showing a Russian Sukhoi aircraft flying low next to a US warship in the Black Sea has been released by the US Navy.

According to US Navy officials, on Sunday the destroyer, USS Donald Cook sailed in international waters, participating in the NATO mission in the Black Sea to ensure security and stability in the region.

The video released by the Americans shows the Russian Sukhoi aircraft whizzing past the “Donald Cook”.

The @USNavy routinely operates in the Black Sea to reassure @NATO Allies & partners and ensure security & stability in the region. Today, 🇺🇸 #USSDonaldCook operating in international waters in the #BlackSea while a #Russian SU-24 does a low pass nearby.#PowerForPeace pic.twitter.com/6JGNZoncZb — U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) January 31, 2021

