Ryanair pilots to go on strike in August and September

Ryanair pilots have announced they will be going on strike in late August (22 and 23) and early September (from 2 to 4).
The reasons for the pilots of Europe’s largest low-cost airline decided to industrial action concern matters related mainly to retirement and pay levels.
The pilots say they have not received a formal offer from Ryanair and that these issues need to be resolved in order to prevent the strike.
According to Balpa, the British Pilots’ Association, members voted 80% in favour of the strike.