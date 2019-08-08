Ryanair pilots to go on strike in August and September

They are demanding resolution of issues related to retirement and pay

Ryanair pilots have announced they will be going on strike in late August (22 and 23) and early September (from 2 to 4).

The reasons for the pilots of Europe’s largest low-cost airline decided to industrial action concern matters related mainly to retirement and pay levels.

The pilots say they have not received a formal offer from Ryanair and that these issues need to be resolved in order to prevent the strike.

According to Balpa, the British Pilots’ Association, members voted 80% in favour of the strike.