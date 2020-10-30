Samos earthquake: Church collapses in Karlovasi – Mini Tsunami in Turkey (videos-photos)

Significant damages has been recorded on the island of Samos after the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred at noon in the sea area northwest of the island.

The Minister of Development, Adonis Georgiadis, also spoke about extensive damage to buildings during his first briefing in Parliament.

According to samos24.gr, part of the church of Panagia Theotokou in Karlovasi has collapsed.





In Turkey, a new video shows yachts drifting away by the mini tsunami that followed moments after the 6,7R earthquake.

