Saudi Arabia football team fails to observe 1′ silence for London attack (video)

Saudi Arabia’s national team has caused controversy after failing to acknowledge a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

The incident occurred moments before kick-off in their World Cup qualifier against Australia on Thursday.

Australia’s players linked arms as the crowd at the Adelaide Oval fell silent, but the majority of Saudi Arabia’s players continued to talk among themselves as they took their positions on the pitch.

Reporters inside the stadium also claim that some of Saudi Arabia’s supporters did not remain silent during the tribute.

Last Saturday’s terror attack at London Bridge claimed the lives of seven people, including two Australian citizens.

The minute’s silence was approved by the Asian Football Confederation before the game but while Saudi Arabia’s national team agreed to the tribute the players were not obliged to pay their respects, according to officials.

source: metro.co.uk