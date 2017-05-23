Schäuble for Greece: Agreement in three weeks, if everything goes well

The German Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schäuble, appeared to be optimistic for an agreement in the Eurogroup on June 15th for Greece during his statements after the Ecofin meeting.

He stated that, “if everything goes well, we will have a deal in three weeks”. As for the fact that there was no agreement in yesterday’s meeting, he attributed responsibility to the IMF, saying the Fund was “difficult” in Monday’s debates.

Referring to Berlin’s attitude during yesterday’s Eurogroup in Brussels, he said “the German government does not block decisions on Greece. What we want is to keep the rules. German positions always have wide support among Eurogroup members”.

In any case, he was confident that the IMF would agree on the issue of Greece and explained that the inability to reach a compromise is due to the diverging assumptions between the Fund and the EU on the prospects of the Greek economy.