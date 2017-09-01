Secret Greece: Leros (PHOTOS)

For many years now this island has been silently attracting tourists who are looking for something different…

If you are a hipster kind of tourist looking for a low-profile island, then Leros is made for you and the time has come for you to get to know it. For many years now, this island has been silently attracting tourists who are looking for something different.

Discover the architectural interest of many interwar-era buildings in Lakki, the mansions that stretch along the coastal road between Krithoni and Alinda. Enjoy the silence of the castle that offers breathtaking views and provides a panorama of both sides of the bay.

Relax in the peaceful fishing village of Xirokambos and the more bustling Panteli. Take your dives in the small bays of the island; embark on a boat for a day trip to the nearby small islands with the exotic waters (Stroggili, Glaronisia, and Agia Kyriaki). Agia Marina and the picturesque Alinda are the places that see the most traffic. For a swim, opt for the turquoise waters in Agia Kioura, Belefouti, Vromolithos and Dyo Liskaria.

For your accommodation, check out the quiet and charming “Castle Vigla” which enjoys a privileged location in the area of Vigla, and the atmospheric “Archontiko Angelou” in Alinda, which is housed in a late-19th-century mansion.

In terms of dining, for fresh fish and an impressive variety of shellfish, drop by “Soto” in Drymonas, a restaurant famous, among other things, for the dusky grouper on a spit. If again you want something more trim, “Mylos” in Agia Marina steals the show with its style, flavors, and up-to-date wine list.

