See the volcanic springs of Greece’s Methana peninsula (PHOTOS)

Methana is an area located on the Peloponnese Peninsula, on the Argosaronic Gulf. The peninsula of Methana originated from a volcanic eruption about 2,300 years ago. The land, made of volcanic landscapes, is famous for its healing springs and its unique beaches with crystal-clear waters.

What to see in Methana

The springs of Methana have turned the area into one of the most famous spa towns in Greece. Its hot water springs are well-known for their healing properties since antiquity. According to specialists, the waters are believed to be of help in the treatment of every kind of condition, and it is also thought that they provide a source of strength and vigor even to those in good health.

The town of Methana alone has 25 different sulfur springs which form the lake of Vromolimni. Having a bath in the lake is said to have healing properties for arthritis and rheumatism. In the nearby area of Agios Nikolaos, saltwater springs are instead recommended for gynecological problems and skin conditions.

The peninsula of Methana got its shape from the eruption of a volcano. In fact, and until today, over 30 volcanic craters in the whole area have been found.

Ascending the hill of Kameni Hora, it is possible to observe a huge volcanic crater which not only presents impressive formations of lava and rocks, but it also allows hikers to admire the wonderful sight of the sea and the coast. The crater is to be found on top of the village of Kameni Hora.

It has a 100-meter diameter and is about 50 meters in depth. Since the volcano is no longer active, any hiking activity in the area is completely safe. It is rather impressive to see how the volcanic lava stops less than a few meters above the first houses of the village.

The beaches in the area are also worth a visit. Limnionas is a golden-sand beach located in the north of the town, preferred by locals and visitors due to the trees that offer shady comfort in the hottest months of the year. The little beach of Agios Nikolaos is located in front of some healing springs.

However, the best-known beach in the area is called Nissaki. This extensive shore is formed by the narrow strip of land that joins Methana to the area of Nissaki. This is an organized beach often visited by families with kids.

Source: Gabi Ancarola/greekreporter