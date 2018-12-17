Serifos a gem in the Aegean Sea: USA Today

The Greek island of Serifos is featured in a travel piece in USA Today, the 3rd-largest US newspaper by renowned journalist Nick Kontis. In the piece, Serifos is referred to as an island worth visiting not only for the sun and the sea but for calm and carefree holidays, which only its local inhabitants can offer.

The journalist urges travel organisers to include off the beat islands in their program as Serifos and enable tourists to experience authentic Greece. The trip was organised by MTC GROUP as part of the strategy developed by the municipality in an effort to penetrate the special interest markets.