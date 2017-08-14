Serifos: Charming, elegant…Greek!

Serifos Island, with its rugged mining sites, ladened with history, has its own distinct Cycladic flair. The island exudes a calm atmosphere and speaks directly to your senses. Despite its arid and wild land characteristics, Serifos is gracefully embraced by the deep blue colours of the Aegean Sea and has some magnificent beaches.

The locals have respected the Cycladic architectural tradition by building white and blue houses making the islands towns and villages all the more wonderful. Being near to Athens it is a beloved as well as an ideal weekend getaway (2 hrs and 30 min by speedboat, 4 hrs by ferryboat). Apart from having a laid back and relaxed holiday, you will enjoy your outdoor activities such as hiking, climbing, mountain biking and diving!

Imposing Chora

Chora town is built amphitheatrically on a rocky hill commanding the island from the top. It is one of the most elegant Cycladic towns that will inspire you, even before the ship docks, on your arrival to Serifos. You’ll get to visit two neighborhoods; Pano (meaning upper) Chora and Kato (meaning lower) Chora connected by a stairway. You’ll find some bars, cafés and tavernas in the town’s narrow streets blending in with the whole scene harmoniously. It is worth taking a 10 minutes walk up to the Venetian castle, built in the 15th century, to drink in the view of the blue sea!

A well-cared-for port

An ideal place for taking a stroll or making a stop by the nearby cafés, fish tavernas and pastry shops located next to the seashore is the Serifos main Port, also know as Livadi. This area has a beautiful sandy beach but is also very close to Avlomonas and Livadakia beaches.

Lots and lots of beaches

Beach-goers will have plenty of beaches to choose from while visiting Serifos Island; rocky, pebbly or sandy ones accompanied by crystal blue waters will satisfy all tastes. Beaches are reached either by car, walking trails or by sea.

A delicious cuisine

Serifos’ cuisine bursts with aromas and flavours! On your vacation here don’t miss: delicious meat products such as louzes, syglina (traditional cured pork) and sausages, as well as the islands rich aromatic spices. Taste marathopites and marathotiganites (fennel pies baked or fried), revythada (traditionally cooked chickpeas) with a local variety of raisins, sun-dried octopus, local cheeses such as myzithres and xinomyzithres. Make sure to accompany your meal with the islands local wines. If you have a sweet tooth then try: pasteli (sesame bar) which is cut in a diamond shape, with an almond in its middle and usually laid down on a lemon leaf as well as their delicious sweet wines.

Serifos Official Site: www.serifos-island.com

Aegean Islands Official Site: www.aegeanislands.gr

