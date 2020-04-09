SETE chief Yiannis Retsos: €1.5 – 2 billion needed to restart Greek tourism

While a lockdown stays in place in Greece at least through April 27 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, some hotels ordered closed are looking to reopen in June although it’s unclear whether international air flights will resume, according to thenationalherald.com.

Yiannis Retsos, chief of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) said the plan under consideration would include strict health protocols in the wake of the deadly illness that killed hundreds of thousands so far and hasn’t yet abated.

He noted that his personal expectation at this point, noting that the key markets for tourists for Greece are starting to show some signs the disease is lessening despite the horrific death toll and fright shutting down much of the world.

Those include Israel, Cyprus, the Balkan states, Lebanon and some other Arabic states although the United Kingdom and the United States, two major countries for visitors from Greece, are among the hardest hit in the globe after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump refused to go to lockdowns.

Read more: Tornos