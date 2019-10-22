Seven new hotels with 5.000 beds to be constructed by Costa Navarino in Greece

The direct and indirect impact on Messinia’s economy from Costa Navarino’s operation during the last 10 years is estimated at over 2 billion Euros

Seven new hotel units, with a total capacity of about 5,000 beds, will be added to Costa Navarino within the coming years, TEMES owner Achilleas Konstantakopoulos announced during his speech at an event organized by the Messinia Chamber of Commerce on “The Impact of Investment in Local Communities: The Costa Navarino Example”, which was attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last weekend.

Two of the new hotels will be constructed in Gialova with 322 and 814 beds respectively and they are expected to be fully operational by 2021, four more will be established in Risomylos with a total capacity of over 3,000 beds and the remaining two will be built in Navarino Hills near Kinigou with a total of 875 beds.

