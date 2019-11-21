Shakira reacts to Liverpool’s goal against Barca at Anfield (video)

“No, no I can’t believe it”, she shouts

A video circulating online shows the reaction of global superstar Shakira the moment Liverpool score the 3rd goal at Anfield against Barcelona in last year’s semi-final tieing the score.

The parter of Barca’s centre-back, Gerard Piqué is seen on her bed with her two sons watching nervously as Liverpool are about to score.

She can be heard saying “No, no I can’t believe it”…

The reaction of Gerard Pique’s wife is part of a documentary showing Barcelona’s performance during last season’s competitions uin Spain and abroad.