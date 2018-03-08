Shotguns, swords and other weapons found at Greek neo-nazi group “Combat 18 Hellas” houses (photos)

Police released photographs of finds seized during their raids against far-right organisation “Combat 18 Hellas”.

The right-wing extremist organisation was reportedly preparing an impressive hit with an ANFO bomb, (50 kilograms of ammonia nitrate mixed with fuel oil), as shown by the findings confiscated by the counter-terrorism unit.

A total of 11 people associated with the terrorist group have been arrested, while among those arrested are leading figures.

Counter-Terrorism analysts believe they have delivered a decisive blow to two major neo-Nazi groups, “Combat 18 Hellas” and the “Non-aligned Meander Nationalists”.

Apart from the 50 kilos of ammonia nitrate found during the search in the houses, other things discovered were raw material for the manufacture of ANFO bombs, a number of firecrackers, books and flyers of right-wing content, symbols (right-wing symbol flags), digital evidence, knives, swords and pocket knives, a gas mask, bats and an iron knuckle weapon, shotguns, butane canisters and small amounts of narcotic substances. Police believe that the group was preparing to commit a series of attacks against anti-authoritarian hangouts, collectives and meeting places of immigrants.