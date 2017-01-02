Shots were fired outside a Mosque in Turkey

Two people have been wounded after the attack of an armed individual in a Mosque in Constantinople yesterday afternoon.

The gun shots were heard outside the Hasan Mosque on the European side of the city.

The two wounded are still being treated in the hospital. The police are not sure yet if the incident is connected in any way with the terrorist attack in the club Reina, although this scenario is not likely to be true.

The police are still investigating the incident with great skepticism.