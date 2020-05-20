Significant temperature drop and rainstorms in most of Greece on Thursday

On Thursday, heavy rain and storms are forecast in most parts of mainland Greece, including the city of Thessaloniki

The heatwave that affected Greece in the last few days started to subside on Wednesday. The weather is forecast to change radically, with the arrival of rainstorms and a significant drop in temperatures of up to 10 degrees Celsius, the meteo weather service of the Athens National Observatory said.

Specifically, rain and scattered showers will hit the Ionian Sea and the western mainland late on Wednesday, intensifying during the night.

On Thursday, heavy rain and storms are forecast in most parts of mainland Greece, including the city of Thessaloniki, reaching the island of Evia, the Sporades island group and probably northern Attica during the night.

At the same time, temperatures will drop significantly throughout the country, falling up to 10C lower in comparison with Wednesday.

Source: amna