Skopje removes “Macedonia” from its pavilion at the Berlin International Tourism Fair (photos)

Τhe exclusive report of protothema.gr regarding Skopje’s provocation at the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB), caused the immediate reaction of the Greek Embassy in Berlin.

The neighboring country pavilion featured the motto “Macedonia your next destination” and “Macedonia Timeless”.

After the intervention of the Greek Embassy, the signs with the above references were changed, but their existence only proves both the intentions of the neighbors and the not well thought of provisions of the Prespes Agreement. Now Greece is literally forced to run behind the Skopje all around the globe once again to prevent and correct similar incidents and “mistakes”.

It should be noted that although on the official site of the exhibition the German organizers refer to the neighboring country as “Republic Nordmazedonien” (“Republic of North Macedonia”), in the text regarding the country’s participation in the Fair, it is repeatedly referred to as plain “Macedonia”.