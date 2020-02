Snowfall forecast, as weather is expected to deteriorate from Wednesday

The cold air masses will reach Greece on Wednesday until Saturday

Meteorologists forecast a sudden deterioration of the weather with a sharp drop in temperatures across the country from Wednesday to Saturday, following the brief sunny period which is expected to last until tomorrow, Tuesday.

Following the recent warm weather pattern, cold air masses will descend upon Greece with main features including a significant drop in temperature, snowfall even in low altitude areas and stormy northerly winds.