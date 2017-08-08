Something horrible happens to women when they watch porn…

They develop great sexpectations. No, seriously!

Pornhub, the worlds largest adult site, recently revealed that more than a quarter of its online visitors are now women.

Porn is a daily fixture for 18 per cent of women, and 63 per cent watch it weekly. Nine out of ten prefer to watch porn alone than with a partner.

A study at the University of New Brunswick, Canada, found that women now sustain “unrealistic expectations” of men in bed, in part due to portrayals in pornography.

Study leader Kaitlyn Goldsmith told the Sun that women expected men to last longer in bed and have larger genitalia:

Genitalia can be digitally or cosmetically altered, depicting larger than average penis size. Intercourse is shown to last longer than average, men sustain erections longer and women experience orgasms more easily than in real-world encounters.

The study declared that porn was “linked to consumers’ dissatisfaction with their partners’ appearance” and that women could hold “unrealistic expectations for sexual performance”.

Detractors might say these are otherwise known as high standards and that sexual liberation and awareness is supposed to be a good thing.

The relationship charity Relate say that porn is increasingly featuring as a topic of discussion about satisfaction:

Relate counsellors are increasingly seeing problems with relationships and sexual functioning that are associated with the use of internet porn. This isn’t about having a healthy sexual appetite or multiple partners but about a compulsion to keep returning to the activity which is causing them problems. This can happen surprisingly quickly, because internet use can actually change the brain.

A recent survey by the charity of 5,000 people across the UK found that only 34 per cent of people were satisfied in their sex lives.

One in four men said they were outright dissatisfied, compared to one in five women.

