Soros: Online speech is a “Public Menace” that must be regulated!

The billionaire activist believes voters’ minds are being influenced and “manipulated.”

Soros told The Guardian on Thursday the democratic election of Donald Trump, among other opposition to collectivist causes, was a “public menace” due to the volume of people using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to spread opposition political ideologies.

He used his social media account to spread the message of regulation to his followers.

As Facebook and Google have grown ever more powerful, they have become obstacles to innovation and are contributing to a lost freedom of mind. They should be more stringently regulated to preserve competition, innovation, and fair and open access. https://t.co/vLo7PAHnQu — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 16, 2018

The 87-year-old open boarders advocate is an ever present financial influence on politics and elections around the world. He warned of the open and unregulated platform social media provides was a front to the “integrity of elections.” Free media websites and nationalistic groups have used social media to reach the ear of the people which well-financed and controlled outlets ignored. The creative use of independent communication brought light to a groundswell of counterbalanced ideas to those that Soros and his associates spread. Since the populist outcome of the Brexit vote, George Soros has met with the European Union’s unelected leadership 11 times. Britain’s elected Prime Minister, Theresa May, pales in comparison with only 3 meetings. Soros has aggressively opposed Brexit, recently providing half a million British pounds of support to groups blocking the historic vote to leave the E.U.

Brexit was a tragic mistake. That’s why I support Best for Britain. https://t.co/LfgeEkaIN9 — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 13, 2018

Facebook Signs EU Pledge To Suppress ‘Hate Speech’ And Promote ‘Counter Narratives’ https://t.co/mNYZs7g13R pic.twitter.com/0BjEV9fYSh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 31, 2016

Soros explained his stance against freedoms on social media in his Guardian piece, concerned that the platforms “influence how people think and behave without them even being aware of it” and “this interferes with the functioning of democracy and the integrity of elections.”

Social media’s effectiveness has surprised Soros in multiple elections with ideas that would otherwise only be spread by those with vast financial means.

The billionaire has concluded people are losing what he called “freedom of mind” before commenting on U.S. politics saying: “This danger does not loom only in the future; it played an important role in the 2016 US presidential election.”

“President Donald Trump would like to establish his own mafia-style state,” he said, equating the U.S. with North Korea.

“The EU commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager is the champion of the European approach,” he claimed.

The Wikileaks emails released last year revealed Soros’s name appearing on 60 occasions in relationship with the 2016 presidential election. According to the Federal Elections Commission in 2016, Soros donated over $25 million to Hillary Clinton and Democratic Party causes. In 2002 Soros was convicted in a French court of insider trading.

