Sotheby’s Greece posts record sales in luxury property in 2018

Sotheby’s Greece, which specialises in luxury property had record sales in Greece in 2018.

According to the company’s chairman and managing director, Savva Savvaidis, despite last year’s difficulties, the Greek division of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates recorded three-fold sales of luxury real estate in 2018 compared to 2017.

Since the company’s establishment in Greece 24-months ago, the highest sales rate was recorded in Paxos, Naxos, and Ios, while in the last six months the highest volume of sales was achieved in Mykonos.

In addition, according to Mr. Savvaidis, a significant increase is recorded in Rhodes and Corfu. Sotheby’s International Realty posted significant growth in major European markets in 2018, such as Spain, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Switzerland.