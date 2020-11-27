Special needs teacher charged with over 400 counts of child pornography

A special needs teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with more than 400 counts of child pornography.

46-year-old high school teacher, soccer coach, and church youth director was arrested Friday on 408 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Fitzgerald teaches at Lakeland High School and has coached the boy’s soccer team there since 2014. He is also the youth director at First United Methodist Church in Bartow.

“His whole world is around young children,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said at a Saturday news conference announcing the arrest.

The investigation has just started, Judd said, and more charges are likely as his agency gathers more evidence and examines the digital images and storage devices obtained via a search warrant.

more at tampabay.com

