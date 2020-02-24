Stunning Alessandra Ambrosio wears scintillating dress at Rio Carnival (photos)

The Brazilian beauty parties the night away in her hometown

Stunning Alessandra Ambrosio flaunted an eye-catching ensemble as she partied the night away for the Brazilian Carnival.

The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel put her stunning figure on display in a rhinestone-studded bra and matching cut-out bottoms that glowed in the night.

It was the second night of partying in a row at the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí for the Brazilian beauty.

Ambrosio, who appeared to be having a blast, uploaded photos to her Instagram account…

