Stunning Alessandra Ambrosio wears scintillating dress at Rio Carnival (photos)

Stunning Alessandra Ambrosio flaunted an eye-catching ensemble as she partied the night away for the Brazilian Carnival.
The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel put her stunning figure on display in a rhinestone-studded bra and matching cut-out bottoms that glowed in the night.
It was the second night of partying in a row at the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí for the Brazilian beauty.
Ambrosio, who appeared to be having a blast, uploaded photos to her Instagram account…
