Stunning film on Athens hits the internet (VIDEO)

Shot almost entirely from the highest rooftops, hills & mountains at night, the film explores the urban core, the city center & beyond

A film on Athens by a Greek filmmaker and photographer has captured the hearts and minds of Greeks since its release this week.

City of Athens, a homage to the capital of Greece, features hyperlapse, timelapse and drivelapse cinematography of the urban area and the skyline of this glorious city.

Shot almost entirely from the highest rooftops, hills and mountains at night, the film explores the urban core, the city center and beyond.

Alexandros Maragos is a filmmaker and award-winning photographer known for his diverse and dynamic visual style.

Working across an array of media platforms, Alex creates poetic/cinematic visuals and uniquely inspired narratives.

In addition to having been featured by important international organizations and publications including NASA and National Geographic, Alex’s photography and timelapse imagery has been used by various brands across the world.

Source: greekreporter