Survey: 64% of Greeks marginally meet their financial obligations & needs

According to the economic survey of the Institute of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) the proportion of Greeks who just manage to survive is increased in January for the third consecutive month.

The proportion of citizens who meet their obligations and needs marginally reached 64% in the first month of this year, from 60% in December and 57% in November 2018. At the same time, an saving is still “a dream” for 85% of Greeks , almost unchanged compared to last December (86%).

According to the survey, that in the next 12 months only 12% of the respondents consider saving as “quite probable”, and 1% as “very likely”.

Consumers declaring that they are “saving more or less” in January were 15% of the total (from 14% in December), while those who say they have debts from the same period reach 10% (from 12% in the last month of 2018).

In addition, out of the 64% of respondents who reported that they are struggling financially, 11% (from 13% in December) have been forced to resort to their savings.

The indicator of the intention to save in the next 12 months remained in January at -68.4 points.