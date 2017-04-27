Suspicious envelope sent to Greek Pentagon

Apr, 27 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Special Greek police unit sent in to investigate

The Greek Pentagon is on alert after a suspicious envelope was sent to the building of the Greek National Defence. The envelope was deemed suspicious during the X-ray screening procedure at the Pentagon main gates. A specialised team from the Greek police was called in after a military handled the envelope following the screening. According to Defence Ministry sources, the envelope might contain a computer memory disk.

