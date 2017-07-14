Suspicious package found outside US Ambassador home in Athens (photos)

Greek police have cordoned off the residence around US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt after a suspicious package was reportedly found near a rubbish bin opposite the diplomat’s house. Mrs. Pyatt lives on Panagi Kyriakou street on Elena Venizelou square near the maternity hospital in Athens. A special bomb disposal unit has arrived on the scene to investigate the package. Currently the US Ambassador is visiting the refugee reception centres of Moria and Kara Tepe on the island of Lesvos.