Tattooed granddaughter of ex-Greek politician enjoys vacations in Mykonos (pbotos)

Kiara Markezi, the granddaughter of a famous Greek ex-politician is enjoying her holidays on Mykonos, and is turning heads. The blonde former player of “My style rocks” visited the cosmopolitan island and her hot bikini definitely drew the attention of many a men.

Kiara is the granddaughter of Akis Tsochatzopoulos, however the “explosive” blonde was introduced to the Greek public through her participation this year’s edition of the game “My style rocks”.

The blonde beauty, who was rejected from the auditions of “Greece’s Next Top Model” in 2018, due to the tattoos she has on her body, is the daughter of Alexandros Tsochatzopoulos and the photographer Maria Markezi, while from time to time she has graced the covers of magazines.

With June ending on high temperatures and a mini-heatwave in July, Kiara decided to cool off enjoying her vacation in Mykonos and shared some snapshots with her Instagram followers, highlighting her shapely body and the many tattoos that adorn it.

View this post on Instagram Barbie’s back 💁🏼‍♀️ @the_naked_observer A post shared by Kiara 🧸 (@kiaramarkezi) on Jul 2, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram “Myk” A post shared by Kiara 🧸 (@kiaramarkezi) on Jun 29, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Kiara 🧸 (@kiaramarkezi) on Jun 30, 2020 at 5:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram 3rd pic is my mood forever 😂 🧸🕊 A post shared by Kiara 🧸 (@kiaramarkezi) on Jun 15, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram Vintage lover A post shared by Kiara 🧸 (@kiaramarkezi) on May 3, 2020 at 8:11am PDT