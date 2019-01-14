Teachers clash with police in downtown Athens (videos-photos)

Police clashed with teachers on Monday at Syntagma Square in Athens during the protests of the latter against the new hiring procedures put forward by the Greek government.

The protesters attacked stationed police vans, with special SWAT units responding by using tear gas and stun grenades.

The scuffles resulted in one woman being injured. The woman. a teacher named Venetia Reppa suffered burns to her back from the tear gas.

Speaking to protothema.gr, the teacher said the tear gas launched against her and the other teachers hit her and burnt her jacket causing her skin burns.

The woman was transported to hospital after receiving first aid by a motor-medic.