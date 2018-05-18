Texas Shooting: Greek-American Dimitrios Pagourtzis identified as shooter! (PHOTOS) (Upd.)

Explosive devices found in the high school & surrounding areas adjacent to the high school!

The suspect in a deadly shooting rampage at a Texas high school Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Greek-American Dimitrios Pagourtzis, law enforcement sources tell CBS News. As many as 10 people were killed in the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School south of Houston, officials said.

School district Police Chief Walter Braun said that explosive devices were found in the school and the surrounding area.

A federal law enforcement source said there was still an active search for explosives, CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

A school resource officer was shot and injured in the shooting, CBS News has learned. Another law enforcement officer was also reported injured but was not shot.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a male suspect, who he didn’t identify, was in custody and a person of interest was detained and questioned. Both were believed to be students at the school.

In his social media profile, he has photos of toy-guns and a shirt with a communist pin as well as Nazi German medal.

According to reports, he was often being bullyied by his classmates and teachers!

Sources: breitbart/cbs

