The World Economic Forum recently released its Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, which analyses the state of the travel and tourism sectors in 136 countries.

The WEF also ranked the safety of each of those countries. This ranking measures the extent to which a country exposes tourists and businesses to security risks mainly related to serious harm to people (violence and terrorism). These are the most dangerous countries for tourists around the world.

10. Ukraine



9. Honduras



8. Kenya



7. Egypt



6. Venezuela



5. Nigeria



4. Pakistan



3. El Salvador



2. Yemen



1. Colombia