The 23rd Auction of Cypriot & Greek Artworks

A collection of Greek and Cypriot artworks from the late 19th century to date will go to auction with the Psatharis Auction House on Wednesday, the 6th of December at the Hilton in Nicosia. The auction presents a unique opportunity to view and acquire items from a broad collection of 135 artworks by prominent and influential Greek and Cypriot artists. Viewing of the collection will be possible ahead of the auction between the 3rd and 6th of December at Hilton’s Akamas Hall.

(Tsarouhis)

Highlights include paintings by Solomos Frangoulidis, Christoforos Savva, Polikleitos Rengos, Michael Kashalos, Agenor Asteriadis, Adamantios Diamantis,Vasilis Ithakisios, Telemachos Kanthos, Yiorgos Mavroidis, Theodoros Pantaleon, Andreas Karayan, Dimitris Mytaras, Katy Stephanidou, Stass Paraskos, Lefteris Economou, Yannis Gaitis, Dimosthenis Kokkinidis.

(Fasianos)

Nikos Psatharis, Founder of Psatharis Auction House, notes: “It is an outstanding collection of rare and important works covering major schools and representing different styles and periods of the Greek and Cypriot Art.”

(Gaitis)

– Viewing

HILTON Hotel, Nicosia: 3 – 6 December, 2017

– Auction

Wednesday, 6 December 2017, 7:00 p.m.

HILTON Hotel, Nicosia

– Inquiries

Psatharis Auction House

Telephones: 00357 24621109, 00357 99 564131

e-mail: psatharisauctions@cytanet.com.cy

The works can be viewed at: www.psatharis-auctions.com.cy