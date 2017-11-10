The best new boutique hotel in the world is…in Greece!

The Kensho Hotel in Mykonos won the award of the World Best New Boutique Hotel last night at the renowned World Boutique Hotel Awards in London!

The selection process is hard since about 150 hotels from all over the world are chosen by the judges after they visit and spend some days there in order to see if they really deserve the prize. After the visit they write a report about their experience and evaluate it, but that is not enough for the final distinction. All reports are being collected from the jury that evaluates the hotels as a whole and then decides.

The International awards are announced on the day of the ceremony and are decided two days before.

This year, the opening speech of the awards was made by the world-renowned boxer Vladimir Klitschko who owns a boutique city hotel in Kiev.

Kensho Boutique Hotel & Suites is a 5-star hotel with 35 deluxe rooms, it opened in 2016 and since then remains a model of modern architecture in Mykonos. The combination of natural materials such as local stone and aged wood, furniture, original creations by internationally renowned designers and attention to every detail, the hotel’s trademark, create a unique ambience in the hotel that has received a few distinctions from 2016 until today.