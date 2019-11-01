The charges abolished by the 4 Greek systemic banks

The four Greek systemic banks released statements informing the public about the charges, scheduled to take effect on November 1st that would be abolished. The decision was reached after the Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged bankers during a meeting at Maximos Mansion to reconsider the hikes.

Eurobank

Eurobank will abolish fees for the reissuing of PIN numbers for debit cards, while expanding its cover for Direct Access Fees (DAF) to 14 remote areas assuming the cost of cash withdrawal from another bank.

Piraeus Bank

Piraeus Bank announced that its customers will not incur any charges for cash withdrawals through ATMs in islands where it does not have its own ATM. The withdrawal costs imposed by the ATM provider in these cases are entirely absorbed by Piraeus Bank.

In addition, Piraeus Bank reduced the cost of a series of operations through DIAS to third-party ATMs, such as:

– Balance question

-Change Personal Security Code (PIN)

-Protection of Personal Security Code (PIN)

National Bank of Greece (NBG)

The National Bank of Greece announced the adjustment of the fees it charges for banking operations, with three specific measures:

1. Reimbursement of transaction costs via other banks’ ATM in 25 areas where the National Bank does not have an ATM or a branch.

2. No commission for printing the latest transactions at an ATM.

3. Abolition of billing for the reissuing and sending of a personal PIN.

Alpha Bank

The abolition of fees for cash withdrawal from ATMs of other banks in 16 islands where it does not operate its own Branch or have an ATM. The bank will absorb the commission (Direct Access Fee-DAF) that all pan-European banking institutions have set up for these particular banks. Zero charges will apply from November 11.