“The Crown” will explore Prince Philip’s mother’s extraordinarily tragic life

Alice, who was born deaf, married Prince Andrew of Greece & Denmark in 1903, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was treated by Sigmund Freud

The Crown series 3 will scratch at the surface of Princess Alice’s extraordinarily tragic yet munificent life, and her fragile relationship with her only son Prince Philip.

Princess Alice of Greece abandoned her underfunded nunnery in Athens during the clashes of the 1967 Colonels’ Coup, and moved in with the Queen and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace.

This is believed to be where Prince Philip and Princess Alice re-established their mother and son relationship – she referred to him lovingly as ‘Bubbikins’ – and Alice’s tales of her traumatic past had a profound effect on him.

It’s due to be touched on sensitively in the anticipated new series of the Netflix drama, which features Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Jane Lapotaire as Alice.

Born in 1885 at Windsor Castle, and growing up in the UK, the German Empire, and Greece, Alice was at odds with her royal status, preferring to live without a title and focus her time and efforts on her religion and charity work.

