The daily vegetable consumption across the EU (infographic)

Greece, along with other southern European countries might be famous for the Mediterranean diet, but when it comes to vegetable consumption it is not in the top 10 in the EU.

The daily consumption of vegetables across the European Union shows a tremendous variation between member states. Ireland certainly likes its greens with 84 percent of the population reporting they ate vegetables daily sitting at the top of the list, while Greece is way back with 60% of the population eating vegetables at least once a day, according to Eurostat. The EU average consumption is 64%.

Belgium reported the same rate of consumption with Italy (80 percent), Portugal (78 percent) and Luxembourg (74 percent) following. Hungarians have the lowest rate of daily vegetable consumption in the EU at only 30 percent.

