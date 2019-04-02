The famous house from The Godfather is for sale (photos)

Someone is going to make them an offer they can’t refuse…

The Tudor-style Staten Island house that belonged to Michael Corleone in the famous 1972 The Godfather film is now on the market for the first time in 40 years.

Film fanatics will love this home for its quaint, charming feel, as well as for spotting the details found in the iconic American movie. You’ll notice that the front gate, address plate and arched door (which is now white) were featured in various scenes. The home also served as a backdrop for the famous murder scene in the much-loved film – something that still stops passersby today.

The 17,024 square-foot home includes beautiful features such as stained-glass windows, a formal living room space, family and dining rooms, three original fireplaces, four bedrooms and a recently renovated basement to be used as you wish.

