Giannis Antetokounmpo will be waiting for his teammates from Milwaukee in Mykonos.

Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe are expected to arrive on the cosmopolitan Cycladic island to take part in a charity event called “Give n Rise”, the proceeds of which will go to the “Elpida” children’s Foundation.

The NBA’s MVP and two of the Bucks’ starting 5 will be judging a dunking competition in Agia Anna, Mykonos.

visit the site santannamykonos.com to purchase tickets