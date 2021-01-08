The Greek passport is the 8th ‘strongest’ in the world

The Greek passport is among the strongest in the world ranking eighth on the 2021 Henley Passport Index, with its holders enjoying visa-free access to 184 countries, as the Greek City Times reports.

This marks the third consecutive year that Japan has held the top spot.

Singapore sits in 2nd position, with access to 190 destinations, and South Korea holds onto 3rd place alongside Germany, with both having a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 189.

Slightly further down but still in the top 10, New Zealand is in 7th position, with visa-free access to 185 destinations, while Australia is in 8th position with Greece, with access to 184 destinations.

The best passports to hold in 2021 are:

Japan (191 destinations)

Singapore (190)

South Korea, Germany (189)

Italy, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg (188)

Denmark, Austria (187)

Sweden, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland (186)

Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand (185)

Greece, Malta, Czech Republic, Australia (184)

Canada (183)

Hungary (181)

Due to pandemic-related travel constraints, travellers from both the UK and the US currently face significant restrictions from over 105 countries, with US nationals travelling to fewer than 75 destinations. In contrast, UK nationals now have access to fewer than 70.

also read

JLo shows off her incredible posterior on a beach

Travellers to wear Covid-19 electronic tracking bracelets