The house in Chios with 300,000 Christmas lights

The Christmas season is all about happiness, hope and, of course, decorations, from the tree to the whole house. It is not an uncommon sight to see houses glowing in streaks of flashing lights hanging on balconies in Greece.

A man in Chios spared no expenses as he decked out his abode with 300,000 Christmas lights, creating a magical atmosphere for the passerby.

24-year-old Pantelis Klapas installed 300,000 Christmas lights to bring some happiness amid an otherwise dark period.

His family home in Karfas, a small town on the island of Chios, is probably the most decked out house in Greece.

Coming from a large family, he has been lighting their home during the festive season for the past 10 years, adding more light decorations every year.

According to ERT, the 24-year-old starts decorating his house at the end of October.

Christmas lights have taken on unusual significance this year, with many people sharing that putting up their lights has felt especially meaningful.

Klapas told ERT that decorating his house with Christmas lights is his way of taking part in the joyful news of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He also wanted to bring happiness and joy to young children, who with their parents pass through the area of ​​Karfas in the evening to admire it.

One thing is for sure, he defiantly put a smile on people’s faces during a troubled time.

He will soon remove the lights by himself which will take about a month to do before operation “Christmas Decoration” starts again next autumn.

