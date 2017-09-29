The Medieval City of Rhodes

The Medieval (or Old) Town of Rhodes is the oldest inhabited medieval town in Europe. There are many gates, but we recommend you first enter through Eleftheria (Liberty) Gate. There you’ll come to Plateia Simi (Simi square), which contains ruins of the Temple of Venus where you will see the votive offerings that date from the 3rd century B.C. The Medieval City is the perfect place if you have time to spend. You can completely lose yourself in the roughly 200 streets or lanes that simply have no name. Whenever you feel the need to find your bearings, you can ask for Sokratous, which is the closest the Old Town of Rhodes comes to having a main street.