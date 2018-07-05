The most popular websites tourists use for info: Study

A new study finds that 56% of organic searches in the travel and hospitality industry are open to competition, according to the following report by tnooz.com.The Conductor Searchlight platform tracked nearly 45,000 search terms that consumers used to find products, services, and information in 2018. In aggregate, these search terms stand for 12,044,660 searches by consumers. Conductor shows TripAdvisor at the top with 9% of organic searches but Expedia follows closely with 8% and Kayak retains 6%. Looking at travel search by stage of the journey, TripAdvisor performs best in the early stages, with 9% of that traffic. Travel US News takes the lead at Mid Stage planning with 14% of those searches. Cheapflights.com leads late stage search, overtaking Expedia as the late performer in the first half of 2018. By sector, Cheapflights.com has progressed from fourth to first place in flight search after December 2017, taking 13% of flight-related searches. Kayak comes in second at 11% and Expedia ranks third with 9%.

Hotel searches

Hotels.com is at the lead in hotel search with 18%, but TripAdvisor is gaining ground. It has grown by 6% since 2017 to hold the second spot in hotel search (17% of all organic search). Expedia comes in third with 11% of search. In the motel category, Hotels.com occupies its top spot with 14% of search. TripAdvisor comes in second place with 13% and HotelGuides comes in third with 12% of search. Expedia follows with 11%.In the resorts category, nevertheless, TripAdvisor takes the lead by a broad margin with 15%. Expedia comes in tied for second with US News and Oyster, each with 7%.TripAdvisor also ranks first on Attractions search, with 10%. Planetware and VacationIdea come in second and third with 8% and 6% respectively. For cruises, Cruise Critic, controlled by TripAdvisor, leads the rankings at 11% but Norwegian and Carnival’s own websites come in second and third with 10% and 9% respectively. Princes and Royal Caribbean follow closely in fourth and fifth place with 8% and 7%. Expedia is tied with Royal Caribbean with 7%.

read more at tnooz.com