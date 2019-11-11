The mystery of Glas: The largest Acropolis in Greece unveils its secrets

The area served as a flood control center associated with the Mycenaean-era drainage and irrigation system, which used water from Lake Kopais

Important architectural remains and movable finds dating back to the period of Mycenaean civilization were recently revealed during excavations at the Acropolis of Glas in Viotia, the Greek Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday.

The Mycenaean Acropolis of Glas, part of a settlement dating from the 13th century BC, was built on a natural rock outcrop. After its fortification, it became a fortress for the outlying population, who were engaged in cultivating the fertile plain below it.

