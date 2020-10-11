The palace where Alexander the Great was born opens its gates to the public

In the summer of 2021, it is estimated that the palace where Alexander the Great was born will be open in the then coastal Pella.

In this building, part of which was excavated in 1957, when no one even knew it was the palace, the Greek king Macedonia grew up while in the arena located a short distance from the building the young prince played sports with the children of the aristocracy and swim in the huge swimming pool exercising their body.

“The palace had a public character and in it was the room where the banquets took place, the room of the throne”, explains the head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Pella, Elisavet Tsigarida. She emphasizes that the works in the area are currently underway and notes that the site can be visited in the summer of 2021, if everything goes according to plan.

The visitor will see in front of him the floor plan of the palace, at the foundation level while the goal of the Ephorate of Antiquities is to present a digital tour of the Visitor Center which is expected to be built in 2023. There you will be able to see the digital representation of not only the palace where the Macedonian king was born and raised but of the whole building ensemble which consisted of seven huge buildings, with inner courtyards, corridors, stairwells and galleries that were connected to each other.