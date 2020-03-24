The President of the Hellenic Republic will address the nation (Upd.)

It will be in the occasion of tomorrow’s anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will address the nation at 20:00′.

This will be in the occasion of tomorrow’s anniversary of the start of the Greek Independence Revolution of 1821.

As emphasized, knowing that the crisis caused by the coronavirus also concerns freedoms and rights, in her message Mrs Sakellaropoulou, as the guarantor of the State, the constitution and fundamental freedoms, is expected to emphasize that the suspension of rights and the limits in social behavior is due to the extreme risk that threatens the public health and social cohesion and they have an expiration date.

