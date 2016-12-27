The program of events in Athens!

TUESDAY 27 DECEMBER

Eugenides Foundation Library

11:00′ “The writing of Christmas” For Elementary school children, 3rd to 6th Grade.

Shortly before the year is out, we invite you to join us writing to Santa, on clay and papyrus, using reed pens and grouse feathers, in order to become acquainted with all the writing implements used by kids ever since antiquity. Based on the Library’s training program “The history of writing”. Design & implementation: Dimitris Kourouvakalis

Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′, Tel.: 210 5284853

Information on required reservations and Eugendes Foundation’s disability access policy

http://www.eef.edu.gr

Children’s Library of the National Garden

12:00′ Our dearest Xenia Kalogeropoulou narrates one of the “Stories with Xenia” illustrated by Philip Fotiadis, Martis publications, and reads excerpts from her new book “Boy with a suitcase”, an adaptation of Mike Kenny’s theater play of the same title, illustrated by Vassilis Selimas, Patakis publications



Attiki Square

12:00′ “Music journeys around the neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra

Music Square of Klafthmonos Square

20:00′ Concert with Matoula Zamani

WEDNESDAY 28 DECEMBER

Herakleidon Museum

11:00′ For kindergarten and 1st Grade children “Trolly fairytales”. A narration performance with stories and tales of the Twelve Days (Dodekaimeron) by the narrator Vasileia Vaxevani. Come join us to listen to fairytales and stories and create our own Christmas ornaments, using the art of origami.

11:00′ For Elementary 2nd &3rd Grade children

Christmas Art workshop with artist Eleni Papadaki,

Kids explore the painting materials and techniques, are inspired from the work of great artists and travel with them to Christmas.

11:00′ For Elementary 4th-6th Grade children

Workshop of Imagination for unlimited Logic with the philologist Valia Loutrianaki.

We will learn idea production techniques in the workshop, and we will apply them on small and big problems

Registration: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′. tel.: 2103461981 ext. 206

Information: www.herakleidon-art.gr

Central Municipal Library of the City of Athens

12:00′ “Miracles and Karkantselia” Narrative Christmas performance with magic traditional stories, music and songs. With the actress-narrator: Sylvia Venizelea. Song and music Lucia Konstantatou. For children 4+

Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′, tel.: 210 8810884

Mail: publibrath@yahoo.gr

Sepolia Cultural Center

17:30′ “Christmas Stories” Story-telling with live music

Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-13:00′, tel.: 2105130854

Cultural Center of Alexandras Avenue

17:00′-19:00′ & 19:00′-21:00′ Wax workshops for adults.

Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-13:00′, tel.: 2106448844

Nordau Cultural Center

18:00′ “Aesop’s Comics” children’s interactive performance by “Mikros Notos” theater group.

Music Stage of Klafthmonos Square

18:00′ “Athens Big Band presents the Swing Era”

Concert by the City of Athens Big Band dedicated to the golden era of swing. Choreography: Rhythm Hoppers

Art Director: Sami Amiris

Sepolia Metro Station

18:00′ “Music journeys around the neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra.

Petroula Square

19:00′ Concert with Rita Antonopoulou

“Anna & Maria Kalouta” Multi-purpose Venue of the City of Athens

20:00′ “the 5 elements” Music Thematic performance based on the theory of five elements according to the ancient Greek philosopher Hesiod.

Text/Orchestration: Takis Bourmas.

Director-performer: Anna Bourma

THURSDAY 29 DECEMBER

Kerameikos Metro Station

12:00′ “Music journeys around the neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra

Early Childhood Library of the City of Athens

12:00′ Children’s theater performance “In the King of Clowns land” of Symela Mesveliani by Neos Kosmos Theater.

Reservations: Tuesday-Thursday 10:00′-17:00′, Friday 14:00′-19:00′ Saturday 10:00′-14:00′

Tel.: 2106929736

Mail: paidikilibrary@gmail.com

“Melina Merkouri” Foundation

12:00′ “Melina Merkouri Faoundation” presents to children the fairytale “Alice in Marbleland” by Alki Zei and Sofia Zarabouka, which is dedicated to Melina Merkouri.

Through Alice’s narration, kids will have the chance to learn the story of the Parthenon marbles stolen by Elgin, and identify with the vision for their return.

Narration: Carolina Vasilopoulou. For 6-12 year old children.

Registrations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′

Tel.: 2103315601

Agios Pavlos Square

12:00′ Concert with the XANA ZOO group

Paramythia Theater

12:00′ Chldren’s theater performance “Two Little Stories”.

The snowman and the swallow by Yvonne Metaxaki and The Black Butterfly by Eri Ritsou.

Director:Sofia Savvidou

Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-20:00′

Tel.: 2103457904

Mikri Porta Stage

16:00′ Children’s theater performance “Adragon…but what dragon?” adapted by Xenia Kalogeropoulou and Thomas Moschopoulos from the classic work “The Dragon” by Evgeny Scwartz.

Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-13:00′

Tel.: 2107711333

Grava Cultural Center

17:30′ “Christmas Stories” Storytelling accompanied by music.

Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-13:00‘

Tel.: 2102011151

Panormou Metro Station

18:00′ Concert of the Greek Music Workshop

Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos

Music Stage of Klafthmonos Square

20:00′ Concert with Anastasia Moutsatsou

Agia Aikaterini Square, Kato Petralona

20:00′ Concert with Manos Pyrovolakis

FRIDAY 30 DECEMBER

City of Athens Cultural Center, Antonis Tritsis Amphitheater

12:00′ Children’s theater performance “Children’s Why brings hope”. A different story featuring contemporary children from all over the world, based on the same-title story of Vangelis Iliopoulos. Cast: Fani Palioura, Zoe Tounta.

Director: Vasilis Tsigristaris. With the support of Patakis publications

Promponas Park

12:00′ Concert with XANA zoo group

Paramythia Theater

12:00′ “When fairies were ruling the world” by Eleni Achilleos-Andianopoulou. A narration story with pictures and music.

Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-20:00′

Tel.: 2103457904

Early Childhood Library of the City of Athens

18:00′ “Miracles and Karkantselia” Narrative Chistmas performance with magic trditional stories, music and songs.

With the actress-narrator: Sylvia Venizelea.

Song and music: Lucia Konstantatou. For children 4+

Reservations: Tuesday-Thursday 10:00′-17:00′, Friday 14:00′-19:00′ Saturday 10:00′-14:00′

Tel.: 2106929736

Mail: paidikilibrary@gmail.com

Plyta Square, Pangrati

18:00′ “Music journeys around neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra

City of Athens Cultural Center

18:30′ Concert The vocal group “8tetto” (octet) presents a festive show extending from the classical to the contemporary Greek and international music. Followed by a concert of the City of Athens Greek Music Workshop. Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos

Alexandria Art Venue

20:30′ “Kampanellis: One panygeric and one funeral speach” Two comedic monologues of Iakovos Kampanelis.

Director: Vasilis Katsikonouris. Actor: Vasilis Vlachos

Reservations: Daily 18:00′-20:00′

Tel.: 2108673655

SATURDAY 31 DECEMBER

Pedion tou Areos

12:00′ “ Music journeys around neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra

Children’s Library of National Garden

12:30′ “Miracles and Karkantselia” Narrative Chistmas performance with magic trditional stories, music and songs.

With the actress-narrator: Sylvia Venizelea.

Song and music: Lucia Konstantatou. For children 4+

Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′

Tel.: 2105284853

Kolonaki Square

13:00′ Concert with the Gumbo Ya Ya group

Thission-Herakleidon & Apostolou Pavlou Pedestrian street

Celebration of New Year’s EVE

“Voila Athens”

Smaragda Karydi and Thodoris Atheridis present a music/festive welcome for 2017

Small Stage

22:00′ Marietta Fafouti

22:50′ Mariza Rizou

Big Stage

23:45′ Dreamy Whispers

23:55′-00:05′ WELCOMING THE NEW YEAR

00:05′ Kostis Maraveyias & Athens Big Band

00:20′ Big Band Medley (Victoria Tagouli, Anna Philippaki, Nikos Zades, Iasonas Mandilas).