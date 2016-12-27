The program of events in Athens!

TUESDAY 27 DECEMBER
Eugenides Foundation Library
11:00′ “The writing of Christmas” For Elementary school children, 3rd to 6th Grade.
Shortly before the year is out, we invite you to join us writing to Santa, on clay and papyrus, using reed pens and grouse feathers, in order to become acquainted with all the writing implements used by kids ever since antiquity. Based on the Library’s training program “The history of writing”. Design & implementation: Dimitris Kourouvakalis
Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′, Tel.: 210 5284853
Information on required reservations and Eugendes Foundation’s disability access policy
http://www.eef.edu.gr
Children’s Library of the National Garden
12:00′ Our dearest Xenia Kalogeropoulou narrates one of the “Stories with Xenia” illustrated by Philip Fotiadis, Martis publications, and reads excerpts from her new book “Boy with a suitcase”, an adaptation of Mike Kenny’s theater play of the same title, illustrated by Vassilis Selimas, Patakis publications
Attiki Square
12:00′ “Music journeys around the neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra
Music Square of Klafthmonos Square
20:00′ Concert with Matoula Zamani
WEDNESDAY 28 DECEMBER
Herakleidon Museum
11:00′ For kindergarten and 1st Grade children “Trolly fairytales”. A narration performance with stories and tales of the Twelve Days (Dodekaimeron) by the narrator Vasileia Vaxevani. Come join us to listen to fairytales and stories and create our own Christmas ornaments, using the art of origami.
11:00′ For Elementary 2nd &3rd Grade children
Christmas Art workshop with artist Eleni Papadaki,
Kids explore the painting materials and techniques, are inspired from the work of great artists and travel with them to Christmas.
11:00′ For Elementary 4th-6th Grade children
Workshop of Imagination for unlimited Logic with the philologist Valia Loutrianaki.
We will learn idea production techniques in the workshop, and we will apply them on small and big problems
Registration: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′. tel.: 2103461981 ext. 206
Information: www.herakleidon-art.gr
Central Municipal Library of the City of Athens
12:00′ “Miracles and Karkantselia” Narrative Christmas performance with magic traditional stories, music and songs. With the actress-narrator: Sylvia Venizelea. Song and music Lucia Konstantatou. For children 4+
Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′, tel.: 210 8810884
Mail: publibrath@yahoo.gr
Sepolia Cultural Center
17:30′ “Christmas Stories” Story-telling with live music
Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-13:00′, tel.: 2105130854
Cultural Center of Alexandras Avenue
17:00′-19:00′ & 19:00′-21:00′ Wax workshops for adults.
Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-13:00′, tel.: 2106448844
Nordau Cultural Center
18:00′ “Aesop’s Comics” children’s interactive performance by “Mikros Notos” theater group.
Music Stage of Klafthmonos Square
18:00′ “Athens Big Band presents the Swing Era”
Concert by the City of Athens Big Band dedicated to the golden era of swing. Choreography: Rhythm Hoppers
Art Director: Sami Amiris
Sepolia Metro Station
18:00′ “Music journeys around the neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra.
Petroula Square
19:00′ Concert with Rita Antonopoulou
“Anna & Maria Kalouta” Multi-purpose Venue of the City of Athens
20:00′ “the 5 elements” Music Thematic performance based on the theory of five elements according to the ancient Greek philosopher Hesiod.
Text/Orchestration: Takis Bourmas.
Director-performer: Anna Bourma
THURSDAY 29 DECEMBER
Kerameikos Metro Station
12:00′ “Music journeys around the neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra
Early Childhood Library of the City of Athens
12:00′ Children’s theater performance “In the King of Clowns land” of Symela Mesveliani by Neos Kosmos Theater.
Reservations: Tuesday-Thursday 10:00′-17:00′, Friday 14:00′-19:00′ Saturday 10:00′-14:00′
Tel.: 2106929736
Mail: paidikilibrary@gmail.com
“Melina Merkouri” Foundation
12:00′ “Melina Merkouri Faoundation” presents to children the fairytale “Alice in Marbleland” by Alki Zei and Sofia Zarabouka, which is dedicated to Melina Merkouri.
Through Alice’s narration, kids will have the chance to learn the story of the Parthenon marbles stolen by Elgin, and identify with the vision for their return.
Narration: Carolina Vasilopoulou. For 6-12 year old children.
Registrations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′
Tel.: 2103315601
Agios Pavlos Square
12:00′ Concert with the XANA ZOO group
Paramythia Theater
12:00′ Chldren’s theater performance “Two Little Stories”.
The snowman and the swallow by Yvonne Metaxaki and The Black Butterfly by Eri Ritsou.
Director:Sofia Savvidou
Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-20:00′
Tel.: 2103457904
Mikri Porta Stage
16:00′ Children’s theater performance “Adragon…but what dragon?” adapted by Xenia Kalogeropoulou and Thomas Moschopoulos from the classic work “The Dragon” by Evgeny Scwartz.
Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-13:00′
Tel.: 2107711333
Grava Cultural Center
17:30′ “Christmas Stories” Storytelling accompanied by music.
Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-13:00‘
Tel.: 2102011151
Panormou Metro Station
18:00′ Concert of the Greek Music Workshop
Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos
Music Stage of Klafthmonos Square
20:00′ Concert with Anastasia Moutsatsou
Agia Aikaterini Square, Kato Petralona
20:00′ Concert with Manos Pyrovolakis
FRIDAY 30 DECEMBER
City of Athens Cultural Center, Antonis Tritsis Amphitheater
12:00′ Children’s theater performance “Children’s Why brings hope”. A different story featuring contemporary children from all over the world, based on the same-title story of Vangelis Iliopoulos. Cast: Fani Palioura, Zoe Tounta.
Director: Vasilis Tsigristaris. With the support of Patakis publications
Promponas Park
12:00′ Concert with XANA zoo group
Paramythia Theater
12:00′ “When fairies were ruling the world” by Eleni Achilleos-Andianopoulou. A narration story with pictures and music.
Reservations: Monday-Friday 17:00′-20:00′
Tel.: 2103457904
Early Childhood Library of the City of Athens
18:00′ “Miracles and Karkantselia” Narrative Chistmas performance with magic trditional stories, music and songs.
With the actress-narrator: Sylvia Venizelea.
Song and music: Lucia Konstantatou. For children 4+
Reservations: Tuesday-Thursday 10:00′-17:00′, Friday 14:00′-19:00′ Saturday 10:00′-14:00′
Tel.: 2106929736
Mail: paidikilibrary@gmail.com
Plyta Square, Pangrati
18:00′ “Music journeys around neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra
City of Athens Cultural Center
18:30′ Concert The vocal group “8tetto” (octet) presents a festive show extending from the classical to the contemporary Greek and international music. Followed by a concert of the City of Athens Greek Music Workshop. Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos
Alexandria Art Venue
20:30′ “Kampanellis: One panygeric and one funeral speach” Two comedic monologues of Iakovos Kampanelis.
Director: Vasilis Katsikonouris. Actor: Vasilis Vlachos
Reservations: Daily 18:00′-20:00′
Tel.: 2108673655
SATURDAY 31 DECEMBER
Pedion tou Areos
12:00′ “ Music journeys around neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra
Children’s Library of National Garden
12:30′ “Miracles and Karkantselia” Narrative Chistmas performance with magic trditional stories, music and songs.
With the actress-narrator: Sylvia Venizelea.
Song and music: Lucia Konstantatou. For children 4+
Reservations: Monday-Friday 10:00′-14:00′
Tel.: 2105284853
Kolonaki Square
13:00′ Concert with the Gumbo Ya Ya group
Thission-Herakleidon & Apostolou Pavlou Pedestrian street
Celebration of New Year’s EVE
“Voila Athens”
Smaragda Karydi and Thodoris Atheridis present a music/festive welcome for 2017
Small Stage
22:00′ Marietta Fafouti
22:50′ Mariza Rizou
Big Stage
23:45′ Dreamy Whispers
23:55′-00:05′ WELCOMING THE NEW YEAR
00:05′ Kostis Maraveyias & Athens Big Band
00:20′ Big Band Medley (Victoria Tagouli, Anna Philippaki, Nikos Zades, Iasonas Mandilas).