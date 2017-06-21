The real Bermuda Triangles (infographic)

Legend has it that the Bermuda Triangle in the West Atlantic is a region where many ships and even aircraft disappear. However, if you look at the data that insurance company Allianz has compiled other waters seem much more dangerous. Most shipwrecks since 2007 occurred in the Western Pacific south east of China.

Still, total ship losses have gone down by 50 percent in the past 10 years, according to the insurers. In 2016, 85 ships sunk or were so heavily damaged they couldn’t sail any farther. Trivia: Friday is the most frequent day for shipping losses with Saturday being the safest day.

source: statista.com

